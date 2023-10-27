Penticton Vees eager to have a chance to fight again for the BCHL cup

Casey Richardson

With just two returning players this season to their BCHL team, the Penticton Vees are focusing on getting the most out of their players this season.

The Vees have won six in a row as of Tuesday’s game in Seattle and sit on top for points in the BCHL’s Interior Conference.

Head coach Fred Harbinson said on Thursday that the team is ahead of where they thought they would be.

“There's been a lot of growth in our program over the last month, I think a lot for the guys, it was a big transition,” he said.

At the start of the season, a lot of attention for the players is focused on understanding the culture and what's expected of them.

“What is expected to play in this building, to play for our organization and to play in the BC Hockey League. For a lot of them, it's their first time away from home, a new school, some of them new country. So just getting acclimated and feeling comfortable, you have to feel comfortable in your surroundings so that you can just go out and play,” Harbinson said.

Since the team has been away for most of their games so far this season, Harbinson said players have had the chance to build a lot of camaraderie.

“We've had to spend a lot of time on the bus or in hotels, and at meals. That's a real fast way for everybody to get to know each other and to build that camaraderie.”

The hope is to once again come back to face off in the BCHL Fred Page Cup Championships.

“It's not realistic to win the championship every year. Clearly, we've won two in a row here, which was pretty special. But the biggest thing is we just want to take each individual player and, hopefully as a group get better each and every month. And if we do, then you have a chance to fight at the end of the year.”

Harbinson said there will be plenty of excellent players to watch out for this year, with 15 BCHL players already on the NHL watch list and a couple hundred scholarship players already.

“I think our league speaks for itself, how many talented players on every team, and not just ours in the BC Hockey League [there are].”

The Vees expect to see some good challenges on the ice this year, with the teams looking pretty evenly matched.

“Last year, I thought there was parity in the league, but we were in a different class, I think I can say that without being arrogant. But this year, the bottom of our league is extremely better and so the gap is really really tight,” Harbinson added.

“I think it's gonna make for some interesting hockey for the fans, great for the scouts and great for the players development. So it doesn't matter who you're playing on a given night anybody can win and that's gonna make for an outstanding BCHL this year.”

The Vees return to home ice on Friday to face the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC. Tickets are available at the SOEC box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com