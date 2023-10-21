Penticton Vees sign seasoned WHL player to their roster

Photo: Penticton Vees via Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is have signed a forward who spent the last fire years playing in theWestern Hockey League.

The team announced that 2003-born forward Zack Stringer had joined the team on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the team has placed 2003-born forward Parker Murray on the injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 9.

“Zack brings quite a bit of junior experience, which is something that will benefit our entire group,” said Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson in the news release. “He has the ability and desire to make plays in the tough areas of the ice.”

Stringer spent parts of the lastWHL five seasons in the split between the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes. The 6’1, 154-pound forward tallied 88 points (33G, 55A) in 143 career games in the WHL.

Stringer will wear number 67 and will make his Vees debut on Saturday against Merritt.

The Vees return to action Saturday against the Centennials at the SOEC; puck drop is 6 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters’ Bros. Construction.