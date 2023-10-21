223943
BCHL  

Penticton Vees sign seasoned WHL player to their roster

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is have signed a forward who spent the last fire years playing in theWestern Hockey League.

The team announced that 2003-born forward Zack Stringer had joined the team on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the team has placed 2003-born forward Parker Murray on the injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 9.

“Zack brings quite a bit of junior experience, which is something that will benefit our entire group,” said Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson in the news release. “He has the ability and desire to make plays in the tough areas of the ice.”

Stringer spent parts of the lastWHL five seasons in the split between the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes. The 6’1, 154-pound forward tallied 88 points (33G, 55A) in 143 career games in the WHL.

Stringer will wear number 67 and will make his Vees debut on Saturday against Merritt.

The Vees return to action Saturday against the Centennials at the SOEC; puck drop is 6 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters’ Bros. Construction.

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


