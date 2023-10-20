Felix Caron scored three times pacing the Warriors past Vernon 4-1

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors jumped back into the win column Friday night in a convincing 4-1 victory over the red hot Vernon Vipers.

The win avenged Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss at Royal LePage Place to the same Vipers and also snapped Vernon's seven-game winning streak.

The Vipers hadn't lost since a season opening defeat at the hands of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Felix Caron, who came into the game with three goals, doubled his season output with his first career BCHL hat trick.

Callum Hughes snapped a seven game goalless drought with his third of the season.

Rorke Applebee turned away 15 shots, allowing only a Luke Buss goal in the final period.

Hughes opened the scoring with the only goal during a dominate opening 20 minutes for the Warriors.

A strong forecheck eventually paid dividends when the Warriors forced a turnover below the goal line. Trent Wilson found Hughes in the slot who beat Ethan David to the blocker side.

The Warriors suffocated the Vipers throughout the opening period, outshooting the home side 15-2, but had just the one goal to show for it.

After a scoreless second, Caron took over.

Just two-and-a-half minutes into the third Caron beat David from the top of the left circle off the rush.

Buss cut the deficit to one three minutes later but, unlike Wednesday when the Vipers were able to come back from a two-goal deficit, the Warriors shut down Vernon the rest of the way.

Caron notched his second of the game again off the rush but this time from the right win.

He iced it with an empty net goal with less than three minutes left.

Friday's win moved the Warriors past the Vipers and the idle Penticton Vees into top spot in the Interior Division.

It was the final game for both teams before they head to Seattle and the annual BCHL Showcase next week.

The Warriors will face Langley Monday and Victoria Tuesday while the Vipers draw Coquitlam Monday and Surrey Tuesday.