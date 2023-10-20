West Kelowna Warriors get commitment from two local products for 2024-2025 season

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors are already looking toward next season.

The BCHL team announced Friday they have received commitments from two local 17-year-old products for the 2024-2025 season.

Defenceman Aidan Malone forward Maddox Watson have both committed to the team for next season.

Malone is in his second season with the Okanagan Hockey Club’s U18 team in the Junior Prospects Hockey League. He has a goal and four assists in five games so far this season.

Watson meantime is in his first season with the Okanagan Hockey Club. He has picked up six goals and six assists in seven game.

“Aidan has been a player who’s been with us for a couple years, he had great edges, a high hockey IQ and we are excited with his potential," said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

"Maddox I’ve known from KMHA for a long time. He has great size and an ability to find the net. We are excited to add both players for next season."