Vernon take battle of two of the top Interior Division teams

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Vernon Vipers clawed their way back from a 3-1 deficit and took advantage of a fortuitous bounce in overtime to edge the West Kelowna Warriors 4-3 in a battle of two of the top teams in the BC Hockey League's Interior Division.

The win was the seventh straight for the Vipers while the loss snapped the Warriors latest three-game winning streak.

Penalties or more to the point the, disparity in calls between the two teams stuck in the craw of Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

The Vipers were put on the power play eight times during the game to the Warriors three.

"What are you going to do when they dive into the wall and the refs go for it then when we have scoring chances and you get whacked and they don't call it," a frustrated Ferguson said following the game.

"I thought we played hard, I thought we battled but you can't beat two teams in hockey."

The Warriors built up a 2-0 lead by the 12 minute mark of the opening period.

Isaiah Norlin ripped home his second withe a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. Brennan Nelson's centering pass went through the slot to Norlin who had moved in tight from his position at the right point.

Johannes Løkkeberg doubled the lead on a power play 12 minutes in when he pounced on a juicy rebound in the low slot and found a wide open net.

Leading 2-1 in the second, defenceman Frederic Duschesnes restored the two goal lead with another wrist shot from the left point off a feed from Norlin. It was Norlin's third point of the night and with Rorke Applebee stopping everything thrown his way it looked as if that might be all they would need.

But, the Vipers chipped away.

Erik Pastro chipped a rebound over Applebee on a Vernon power play late in the second to cut the deficit to one then, with the teams playing four-on-four and goaltender Ethan David on the bench for an extra attacker, the Vipers tied it.

George Stavrianeas tipped home a point shot off a faceoff at 18:36 to send the game into overtime.

Norlin had a chance to win it early, but his shot off the rush grazed the outside of the post sending the Vipers back the other way.

The puck eventually ended up behind the net then squirted into the crease where Connor Elliott was waiting to tap the loose puck past Applebee for the game winner.

The Vipers finished the night 1-8 with the man advantage while the Warriors, who filed to score with 55 seconds of five-on-three, went 1-3.

The Vipers outshot West Kelowna 38-24 over the course of game.

The win moves the Vipers into a first place tie with Penticton, a point better than the Warriors.

West Kelowna get a chance to flip the script when the two teams meet again Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

It's the final game before the teams head south to take part in the annual BCHL Showcase taking place this year in Seattle beginning Monday.

The Warriors will face Langley Monday and Victoria Tuesday while the Vipers face Coquitlam Monday and Surrey Tuesday.