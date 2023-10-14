West Kelowna Warriors win third straight, beating Merritt 6-4 Saturday

Photo: Contributed

Jackson Kyrkostas and Jack Pridham had career nights in the friendly confines of the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in Merritt Saturday.

Inside easily the smallest ice surface in the league the first year Warriors collected four points each during a 6-4 victory over the Merritt Centennials.

It was the Warriors third win in a row.

Kyrkostas scored a career-best four goals while his linemate lit the lamp once and set up three others.

The outburst for Kyrkostas now gives the West Palm Beach, FL native five on the season.

Johannes Løkkeberg who centres the line had three assists giving the trio 11 points on the evening.

Micha\el Salandra also scored for the Warriors in the victory.

The Warriors jumped out quick, registering the first 13 shots of the game, but it was the Centennials who got on the board first thanks to a Kiernan Poulin power play goals.

But goals from Pridham and Kyrkostas 27 seconds apart in the final minute sent the Warriors on their way.

The Warriors led 4-3 after two and upped the lead to 6-3 on goals from Kyrkostas and Salandra before the eight minute mark of the third.

Charles-Thomas Larochelle got one back on a Merritt power play but that's as close as they would get.

Rorke Applebee started for the Warriors but left after allowing two goals on nine shots nine minutes into the second.

Matthew DellaRusso finished up stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

The Warriors now get ready to face the red hot Vernon Vipers. The Vipers have reeled off six wins in a row since losing on opening night.

The two teams hook up Wednesday at Royal LePage Place before a return engagement Friday at Kal Tire Place.