Pentictgon Vees come back in the third to triumph over the Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees came back from a 2-0 second period deficit, in their 4-2 win over the Cranbrook Bucks at Western Financial Place Friday night.

Cranbrook started off the scoring with Noah Urness grabbing a power play goal in the first period. Jack Silich doubled their lead when he scored on a rebound in the second period.

Penticton trailed 2-0 midway through the second period, before they rallied for four unanswered goals.

Anselmo Rego got the comeback started late in the second, when he scored on a breakaway after blocking a shot at the Vees blueline to make it 2-1.

Conyr Hellyer and Connor MacPherson then scored 30 seconds apart in the third period to complete the comeback.

Thomas Pichette finished up the game with an empty-net goal with five seconds left.

The Vees wrap up their road trip against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday at Cominco Arena; puck drop is at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Flo Hockey TV or listen on Bounce AM 800.