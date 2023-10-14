223974
BCHL  

Pentictgon Vees come back in the third to triumph over the Cranbrook Bucks

Vees triumph over Bucks

- | Story: 452029

The Penticton Vees came back from a 2-0 second period deficit, in their 4-2 win over the Cranbrook Bucks at Western Financial Place Friday night.

Cranbrook started off the scoring with Noah Urness grabbing a power play goal in the first period. Jack Silich doubled their lead when he scored on a rebound in the second period.

Penticton trailed 2-0 midway through the second period, before they rallied for four unanswered goals.

Anselmo Rego got the comeback started late in the second, when he scored on a breakaway after blocking a shot at the Vees blueline to make it 2-1.

Conyr Hellyer and Connor MacPherson then scored 30 seconds apart in the third period to complete the comeback.

Thomas Pichette finished up the game with an empty-net goal with five seconds left.

The Vees wrap up their road trip against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday at Cominco Arena; puck drop is at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Flo Hockey TV or listen on Bounce AM 800.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


221330


Hockey Links



223414



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada