Michael Salandra scored in overtime to lead the Warriors past Prince George

Photo: Wayne Moore Michael Salandra buries the game-winner Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors had to put in a little extra work to come away with two points against the pesky Prince George Spruce Kings Friday.

In a game they appeared to have well in hand late in regulation, an untimely penalty and two power play goals sent the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Michael Salandra buried his team-leading sixth, finishing off a two-on-one break with linemate Brennan Nelson 6:36 into the three-on-three extra period for the 3-2 victory

The Warriors are a perfect 2-0 in overtime early in the season after going just 1-6 a year ago.

"We came up with a new strategy this spring and summer on how we wanted to play three-on-three because I don't think we won a single one last year," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"I didn't fully like the way we did it today but we go the job done."

Cal Hughes, who scored the overtime winner against Trail earlier in the season had two chances to close it out early but was denied by goaltender Ryan Sanborn on a pair of breakaways.

The Warriors were full value for their 2-0 lead with under seven minutes left in regulation, preventing the Spruce Kings from getting any real good looks to get the equalizer.

But, a five-minute match penalty for a blow to the head assessed to Trent Wilson gave the Spruce Kings one final opportunity to get back into it.

They took full advantage.

Kazumo Sasaki didn't get all of a one-timer from the right circle, but the change up seemed to fool Rorke Applebee in the Warriors net, cutting the deficit to one.

A minute later, Sasaki delivered the backdoor pass to Linden Makaw whose one-timer from the other side beat Applebee cleanly, knotting the score at two.

"They made a couple of adjustments to their power play and I thought it worked," said Ferguson.

"We fixed it after the second one but I probably should have fixed it after the first one, so a missed opportunity there to take it in regulation but I'm happy we finished it the right way."

The Warriors came out sluggish during a scoreless opening period, getting caught flat footed on transition and giving up a handful of odd-man rushes the other way.

Applebee had to be sharp to keep the game tied going into the middle frame when the Warriors flipped the switch and took over the game.

Wilson finally broke the goose egg 11 minutes into the second beating Sanborn five-hole on a breakaway off the left wing.

The play was started by defenceman Dylan Brooks who got to a loose puck inside his own end and, instead of trying to find a cleaver play just chipped it high off the glass, past some fallen bodies and toward a waiting Wilson.

Jack Pridham added what looked to be insurance 12 minutes into the third chipping a rebound into the open net for his fourth of the campaign.

The Warriors outshot Prince George 32-21.

The win moves the Warriors into a second place tie with Vernon, two points behind division-leading Penticton.

The Warriors look to win their third in a row Saturday when they travel to Merritt to face the surprising Centennials.

Merritt has won four of their first eight to sit in a fifth place tie with Salmon Arm.