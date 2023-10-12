Penticton Vees triumph over the Prince George Spruce Kings on home ice

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees picked up a 5-2 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees have extended their BCHL-record home win streak to 45 games and counting, not losing a home game at the SOEC since March 31, 2022.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams combined for four goals in the second, with the Vees scoring three times. Two of James Fisher’s three goals came in the second and Leon Matthiasson had the other, as Penticton led 3-1 after two periods.

The Spruce Kings’ goal came from Scott Cousins.

Prince George cut the Vees’ lead to one midway through the third on a power play goal by Max Ranstrom.

Fisher scored his hat-trick goal with less than four minutes in the period to put the Vees up 4-2.

For an extra mark, Thomas Pichette put the finishing touches on the win with a power play goal with 22 seconds left of the game.

The Vees travel to the Kootenays for a pair of games this weekend against Cranbrook and Trail. Penticton faces the Bucks Friday and the Smoke Eaters Saturday.

Fans can watch both games on Flo Hockey, listen on Bounce 800 AM, or watch at Match Eatery & Public House.