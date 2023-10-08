Penticton Vees lose in overtime at away game against Trail Smoke Eaters

Photo: Penticton Vees

The night after the Penticton Vees won in overtime against the Trail Smoke Eaters at home, it was the Smokies returning the favour on their home ice, with a 4-3 overtime win at Cominco Arena.

Ryan MacPherson opened the scoring for the Vees on a powerplay four minutes into Saturday night's game, taking a puck that came back off the glass behind the net and out to the side of the goal.

The Vees’ lead was doubled with two and half minutes left in the first thanks to Anselmo Rego snagging the puck up and over the goaltender Teagan Kendrick’s glove.

Trail came back early in the second, as they scored twice in just 72 seconds to tie the game. First, Jason Stefanek made it 2-1, scoring on an odd man rush. Then, Christian Kim tied it after he tucked in his wraparound at the far post at of the Vees' net.

On their second power play of the game, Vees' Leon Matthiasson got his one-timer through the arm of Kendrick with six minutes left in the second to make it 3-2.

Trail responded quickly, tying the game just over two minutes later when Adam Marshall tipped in Chase Stefanek’s point shot that made it 3-3.

After the two teams combined for four goals in the second period, there was no scoring in the third.

It all came down to overtime, when Adam Parsons scored five-hole on Vees’ goaltender Will Ingemann to secure the extra point for the home team.

The Vees return home to face the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

As it’s the first “Wicked Wednesday” of the season, as tickets are just $12 for adults and seniors. Youth 18 and under are free, courtesy of Peters’ Brothers Construction.

