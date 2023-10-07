West Kelowna bounce back with solid effort in 4-0 win over Salmon Arm

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors showed a lot of character Saturday.

Just 24 hours after a lacklustre performance in a 7-3 loss in Salmon Arm, the Warriors returned home and made a statement against the same Silverbacks in a 4-0 win at Royal LePage Place.

It also showed just how tight the Interior Division will likely be all season long as anyone can beat anyone, and look good doing it.

But Saturday for the Warriors was about character.

Rorke Applebee, pulled after allowing four goals on just 16 shots the night before, turned the Silverbacks away at every turn, stopping all 22 shots he faced to earn his first career BCHL shutout.

He was at his best during a fast paced opening period in which both goaltenders faced some Grade A opportunities.

"You've got to like it. I knew right away I was going to go back to him," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"I don't out that one on him, I put it on the way we were playing, the things we were doing and the decisions we were making."

The win was also a character builder for a team that was embarrassed the night before but bounced back in a big way against the same opponent.

"The identity of the guys and the way we want to play...60 minutes. They bought in and did all the things we want to do and they got rewarded for it.

"I think they knew, I think our veteran guys knew that they didn't play well. When you captain stands up and says I had two goals and didn't play well then you know that they know."

Ferguson says the coaches challenged the group and they answered that challenge.

Michael Salandra scored what turned out to be the game winner late in the first period when his deflection from in close slid between the pads of Salmon Arm netminder Ryan Grout and trickled ever so slowly over the line.

Trent Wilson notched his second shorthanded 14 minutes into the second when he intercepted a pass inside the Salmon Arm end, went in all alone and beat Grout with a deft shot high to the blocker side.

The goal was the Warriors third shorthanded goal in two games.

Felix Caron found himself with a wide open net after the puck took a fortuitous bounce to him off a skate.

Jack Pridham closed out the scoring tipping home Frederic Deschenes' point shot.

The Warriors outshot the Silverbacks 46-22 on the night.

The Warriors are off until Friday when they host Prince George in the annual Fight Against Cancer night. They'll travel to Merritt to face the surprising Centennials Saturday.

Merritt is 3-3 to start the season.