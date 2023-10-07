Penticton Vees continue win streak with home opening game win against Trail Smoke Eaters

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees win streak continues in their home opening game of the season, knocking off the Trail Smoke Eaters 4-3 Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

With the win, the Vees have now won 44 straight games at the SOEC. The streak dates back to April 1, 2022, and is a BCHL record for most consecutive wins at home.

The two teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes in the first period, with Mathieu Cobetto-Roy scoring on a power play for Trail, before Larry Keenan responded for the Vees. Keenan’s goal was his first in the BCHL, as he tied it with three and a half minutes left in the opening frame.

The Smoke Eaters retook the lead seven minutes into the second period when Ridge Dawson got a puck through the arm and body of goaltender Andrea Ness on the blocker side after cutting across the crease.

Penticton tied it up at 2-2, when Brock Reinhart scored his second goal of the season with just under five minutes left after Connor MacPherson passed him the puck from the goal line.

The Vees then grabbed their first lead just over two minutes later, with Attila Lippai slapping the puck over the goalie’s glove to make it 3-2 going into the third.

Trail evened the score five and a half minutes into the final period, with Adam Parsons's shot making it 3-3 and forcing overtime.

Trail outshot Penticton 8-2 in the extra frame, but Callum Arnott sealed the win and the extra point with a backhand shot that trickled under the Trail goaltender.

Penticton has not lost a home opener since September 10, 2004, when, ironically, they lost to the Smoke Eaters.

The Vees head to Trail Saturday night to face the Smoke Eaters again in the second game of the weekend series; with puck drop is pm. Fans can watch the game at Match Eatery & Public House, watch on Flo Hockey, and listen on Bounce AM 800.