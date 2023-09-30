Penticton Vees earn overtime win against the Nanaimo Clippers

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees lagged behind in Friday night's game out in Nanaimo against the Clippers until the overtime period, where a defenceman scored the game-winning goal.

The Vees were down a goal after 20 minutes in the first period. Attila Lippai scored his first goal as a Vee in the opening frame, which was then bookended by two Nanaimo goals from Cole Lonsdale and Jack Edwards.

Edwards then scored his second of the game eight minutes into the second as Nanaimo went up by a pair.

Penticton’s came back with two goals in four minutes to draw level late in the second period, with Fisher making it a one-goal game before Reinhart tied it up with his shorthanded effort.

Both teams were held off the scoresheet in the final frame and the game headed for overtime.

Francesco Dell’Elce scored the overtime goal deep into the 10-minute extra frame. The 17-year-old rookie defenceman capitalized on a Vees’ power play and hammered his point shot past everyone, including Clippers' goaltender Tyler Hodges.

Goaltender Andrew Ness secured his first win as a Vee, as the 19-year-old turned aside 27 of 30 shots in just shy of 69 minutes of work.

The Vees jump over to the Sunshine Coast Saturday night, for their game against the Powell River Kings. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on Bounce 800 AM or watch on Flo Hockey TV.