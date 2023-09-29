223427
West Kelowna look to build on strong first weekend of BCHL season

Warriors host Bucks, Trail

The West Kelowna Warriors look to remain perfect during the early going of the BC Hockey League season.

The Warriors, who upended Penticton and Trail in overtime to open the regular season, will welcome the Cranbrook Bucks into Royal LePage Place Friday night.

The Warriors will look to flip the script on the Bucks, who have had their number since joining the league prior to the pod season of 2020-2021.

The Bucks have won eight of 10 regular season meetings between the two teams including all five last season.

Cranbrook roll into town having split their first two games, both on the road, winning 5-4 in overtime in Trail before falling 3-1 in Vernon.

Friday's game is "Community Heroes Night," as the Warriors recognize the firefighters and first responders who worked tirelessly to keep the community safe during the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The Warriors will be back at it Saturday when they host the Trail Smoke Eaters.

It will be the second meeting between the two teams. Cal Hughes scored the winner in overtime in a 5-4 win in Tail last Saturday.

