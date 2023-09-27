223427
West Kelowna Warriors hold 'community heroes night' Friday

Warriors honour fire heroes

Hockey fans will get a chance to celebrate more than the great game itself when the West Kelowna Warriors take to the ice Friday night against the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Warriors will hold "community heroes night" to honour the first responders and heroes who stepped up in the face of the raging McDougall Creek wildfire.

As the fire tore through both sides of Okanagan Lake sending thousands from their homes, fire departments and other first responders from across all corners of the region worked tirelessly to keep the community safe and get people back home as quickly as possible,.

Warriors president Chris Laurie says Friday is meant to be a "celebration" of the many who stepped up through those tough days.

"We want to offer our community the opportunity to show their appreciation to those who went above and beyond during the state of emergency in West Kelowna," says Laurie.

"Please come early Friday and help us thank those selfless individuals who deserve the recognition."

Proceeds from the 50/50 Friday will go to benefit the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund as will $1 from each ticket purchased before 5 p.m. Friday.

Friday's game is the first of back-to-back home dates for the Warriors who will play host to Trail Saturday evening.

Puck drops for both games at 7 p.m.

