West Kelowna Warriors forward named BCHL star of the week

Photo: Tami Quan

Johannes Løkkeberg made quite an impression in his debut with the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Norwegian native was named BCHL's third star of the week after opening his tenure with the Warriors with three goals and an assist.

Løkkeberg scored twice and added an assist in the season-opening 5-3 win over the Penticton Vees Friday then opened the scoring in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win in Trail.

He leads the Warriors in scoring after the first two games of the season with his four and sits in a tie for second in the league in points scored, trailing Langley’s Vitaly Levyy who opened the season with five points.

Løkkeberg is joined by the Rivermen’s Levyy as well as Surrey Eagles goaltender Ajeet Gundarah who were named 1st and 2nd stars of the week, respectfully.

West Kelowna (2-0-0-0) returns home for a pair of games at Royal LePage Place next weekend as they host the Cranbrook Bucks (1-1-0-0) on Friday before welcoming the Smoke Eaters to town Saturday.