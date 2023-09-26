221872
219924
BCHL  

West Kelowna Warriors forward named BCHL star of the week

Warriors named BCHL star

- | Story: 448889

Johannes Løkkeberg made quite an impression in his debut with the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Norwegian native was named BCHL's third star of the week after opening his tenure with the Warriors with three goals and an assist.

Løkkeberg scored twice and added an assist in the season-opening 5-3 win over the Penticton Vees Friday then opened the scoring in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win in Trail.

He leads the Warriors in scoring after the first two games of the season with his four and sits in a tie for second in the league in points scored, trailing Langley’s Vitaly Levyy who opened the season with five points.

Løkkeberg is joined by the Rivermen’s Levyy as well as Surrey Eagles goaltender Ajeet Gundarah who were named 1st and 2nd stars of the week, respectfully.

West Kelowna (2-0-0-0) returns home for a pair of games at Royal LePage Place next weekend as they host the Cranbrook Bucks (1-1-0-0) on Friday before welcoming the Smoke Eaters to town Saturday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles

223285

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


221329


Hockey Links



223239



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221534
221512