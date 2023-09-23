Cal Hughes scored four minutes in OT leading the Warriors past Trail 5-4

Photo: Contributed

Cal Hughes may need a new nickname - say, Cal "Clutch."

Two games into the season and the first year West Kelowna Warriors has clutch goals in each.

Saturday, it was the game winner in overtime leading the Warriors to a 5-4 win over the Smoke Eaters in Trail.

The goal came 34 hours after he outmuscled a Penticton defenceman for a loose puck an hit the empty net to ensure a 5-3 opening night win.

Johannes Lökkeberg with his third in two nights, Jack Pridham, Isaiah Norlin on a power play and Owen Drury all scored for the Warriors on a night when they held a late one-goal lead twice but were unable to slam the door shut.

A big first goal in the @BCHockeyLeague for Jack Pridham to tie the game!#BCHL pic.twitter.com/uBdmDkmnYx — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) September 24, 2023

The Warriors led 1-0 after 20 with the teams deadlocked at 2-2 entering the third.

Norlin put the Warriors up one with seven minutes left, but the Smokies battled back to tie it as little over two minutes later.

A minute after that Drury again gave the Warriors a one-goal lead but surrendered it again a minute later.

Rorke Applebee got his second win in as many night, stopping 18 of 22 shots directed his way.

The Warriors are off until next weekend when the host Cranbrook Friday and the same Smoke Eaters Saturday.