Penticton native will wear the 'C' for the West Kelowna Warriors this season

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors l to r: Landen Hilditch, Brennan Nelson, Dylan Brooks and Michael Salandra

Brennan Nelson will wear the captain's "C" for the West Kelowna Warriors this season.

Head coach and GM Simon Ferguson announced the leadership group Friday morning, just hours before the puck drops on the 2023-2024 season.

Nelson, 20, has suited up in 111 regular season games, all with the Warriors, netting 21 goals and 77 points over that span.

"Brennan has seen every role for the Warriors since making the team as a walk-on when he was 17," said Ferguson.

"Last season he was an assistant captain and received his commitment to Long Island University this summer. He understands the culture that we have built over the last four seasons and will help the new and younger guys through the ups and downs we will face."

Nelson called the move a huge honour, having lived with former captain Elan Bar-Lev-Wise and working closely with Aiden Reeves last season.

"I've witnessed first hand the pride they took in wearing the uniform and how they carried themselves as leaders," said Nelson.

"I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership group to push this year's team to our ultimate goal and prepare guys for the next level."

Three other returning veterans, defencemen Landen Hilditch and Dylan Brooks and forward Michael Salandra were named assistant captains.

"Having Michael, Dylan and Landen as veterans who have been around junior hockey for a while is a valuable asset to have and incorporate into our leadership group," added Ferguson.

The Warriors open the 2023-24 season tonight at Royal LePage Place against the two-time defending Fred Page Cup champion Penticton Vees.