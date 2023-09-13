221332
West Kelowna Warriors hire sports therapist and mental skills coach

The West Kelowna Warriors have added to their coaching staff.

The BCHL team announced Wednesday it has hired Brent Hayter to serve as its first ever sports therapist and mental skills coach.

Hayter has spent much of his life around hockey, providing 25 years of experience as a teacher, coach, power skating instructor, and strength and conditioning coaching.

He works as a therapist in the Kelowna area, helping clients of all ages with varying needs.

“I am just thrilled for the opportunity to combine my lifelong passion for hockey and sports performance with the chance to help the players and coaching staff in any way I can,” said Hayter.

“My new role with the team involves a combined approach to supporting the emotional needs of the players to manage the pressures of playing at an elite level away from home while simultaneously helping them improve the mental skills which are vital to increasing their performance, consistency and potential on the ice.”

