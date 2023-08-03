West Kelowna Warriors get commitment from Quebec forward

Photo: Dave Arnold/New England Hockey Journal Mikka Kelechian

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to add to their roster with training camp now less than a month away.

The Warriors announced this week the addition of forward Mikka Kelechian for the 2023-2024 season.

Kelechian, 18, comes to the Warriors after two seasons at Milton Academy in Milton, Mass.

He finished third in team scoring last season amassing eight goals and 18 assists in 18 games.

"I'm honoured for the opportunity to be a part of the West Kelowna Warriors and really excited to play for this incredible organization," the L'ile-Bizard, Que. native stated.

Kelechian and the rest of the Warrior hopefuls will be in town for the start of training camp Sept. 1.

They kick off the pre season with back-to-back games in Merritt Sept. 8 and 9. The Warriors will host Vernon Friday, Sept. 15 before closing out the pre season the following night in Vernon.

The regular season opens Friday, Sept. 22 when the Warriors entertain Penticton.

