Penticton Vees sign homegrown, local talent from Kelowna, Summerland

Photo: Tami Quan

The Penticton Vees have announced local Okanagan defenceman Nate McIsaac will join the team for the 2023-24 season.

McIsaac, who grew up in Kelowna, spent the past two seasons playing for the Summerland Steam in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, being coached by the Vees' new assistant coach Mark MacMillan.

He earned 20 points, meaning nine goals and 11 assists, in his two seasons with the Steam.

He was also captain of Team B.C. at the 2022 Under-18 National Aboriginal Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia, leading Team B.C. to a third-place finish.

Prior to his time with the Steam, McIsaac spent three seasons at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy.