210733
212643
BCHL  

Penticton Vees welcome new forward to the team

Vees sign new forward

- | Story: 436194

The Penticton Vees have signed forward Conyr Hellyer (’04) for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Hellyer spent the last two seasons with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

“Replacing scoring and adding experience has been a priority this off-season,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“Conyr is a proven scorer at the Junior level scoring 30 goals last season and also has the experience of playing for Team Canada West as well.”

Hellyer led Okotoks in scoring with 61 points (30G, 31A) in 48 regular season games.

He also earned a spot on the South Division AJHL All-League Team, nad played for Team Canada West at the 2022 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Cornwall, ON.

Hellyer is committed to Arizona State University.

The Vees are thrilled to welcome Conyr and his family to Penticton and the South Okanagan.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


199701


Hockey Links



216443



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


215846



216987
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214125