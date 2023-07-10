Penticton Vees welcome new forward to the team

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees have signed forward Conyr Hellyer (’04) for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Hellyer spent the last two seasons with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.



“Replacing scoring and adding experience has been a priority this off-season,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“Conyr is a proven scorer at the Junior level scoring 30 goals last season and also has the experience of playing for Team Canada West as well.”



Hellyer led Okotoks in scoring with 61 points (30G, 31A) in 48 regular season games.

He also earned a spot on the South Division AJHL All-League Team, nad played for Team Canada West at the 2022 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Cornwall, ON.

Hellyer is committed to Arizona State University.



The Vees are thrilled to welcome Conyr and his family to Penticton and the South Okanagan.