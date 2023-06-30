216525
West Kelowna Warriors announce addition of two defencemen for the upcoming season

Warriors add to d-corps

The West Kelowna Warriors have added to their stable of blueliners with commitments from two defencemen for the upcoming BC Hockey League season.

The team announced Friday 19-year-old rearguards Jack Farrell and Trey Ausmus have been added to the club.

"Jack and Trey are two players we have tracked over the past few seasons," said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

"Jack was first identified two summers ago at our Boston development camp and is an elite skaters and defends hard."

Farrell played US prep hockey at Governor's Academy last season, picking up seven goals and 22 assists in 28 games. The six-foot 185 pounder was the team's captain last season.

Ausmus played 90 games in the United States Hockey League over the past two seasons, amassing four goals and 13 assists over that span.

"Trey is an elite offensive defender who we expect to play in all situations. We are excited to add both to our roster for the 2023-2024 season."

Both are excited to continue their hockey journey with the Warriors.

They will be in town for the opening of training camp Sept. 1.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


