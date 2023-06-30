West Kelowna Warriors announce addition of two defencemen for the upcoming season

Photo: Contributed Jack Farrell

The West Kelowna Warriors have added to their stable of blueliners with commitments from two defencemen for the upcoming BC Hockey League season.

The team announced Friday 19-year-old rearguards Jack Farrell and Trey Ausmus have been added to the club.

"Jack and Trey are two players we have tracked over the past few seasons," said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

"Jack was first identified two summers ago at our Boston development camp and is an elite skaters and defends hard."

Farrell played US prep hockey at Governor's Academy last season, picking up seven goals and 22 assists in 28 games. The six-foot 185 pounder was the team's captain last season.

Ausmus played 90 games in the United States Hockey League over the past two seasons, amassing four goals and 13 assists over that span.

"Trey is an elite offensive defender who we expect to play in all situations. We are excited to add both to our roster for the 2023-2024 season."

Both are excited to continue their hockey journey with the Warriors.

They will be in town for the opening of training camp Sept. 1.