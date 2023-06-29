Penticton Vees forward picked up in first round of NHL draft

Photo: Garrett James Photography Bradly Nadeau in action as a Penticton Vee.

A champion Penticton Vee has made the big leagues, getting picked up in the first round of the NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bradly Nadeau, 18, was selected 30th overall in the first round this weekend in Nashville, TN.

“Extremely happy for Bradly and his family. Our organization is thrilled to see him rewarded for all the extra work he has put in to be considered an elite player," said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson in a a press release.

Nadeau played two seasons with the Vees, both of which culminated in winning the coveted Fred Page Cup. During his time playing for Penticton, Nadeau stacked up 65 goals and 159 points in 103 regular-season games, and another 59 points in 34 career playoff games.

He was also awarded the Verne Dye Memorial Trophy as the BCHL's Most Valuable Player.

Nadeau is the fourth Vees player under Harbinson's coaching to be picked in the first round of the NHL draft, the others being Tyson Jost (Colorado, 2016), Dante Fabbro (Nashville, 2016), and Beau Bennett (Pittsburgh, 2010).