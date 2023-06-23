West Kelowna Warriors open 2023-2024 BCHL season at home to Penticton

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The West Kelowna Warriors will host the reigning BCHL champion Penticton Vees when they kick off the 2023-2024 BC Hockey League schedule Sept. 22.

The 54-game schedule, which includes 26 home dates at Royal LePage Place, was released by the league Friday morning.

The schedule also includes dates for the annual league Showcase Oct. 22 to 26 in Seattle, however opponents for each of the league's 17 teams has not yet been finalized.

The league was forced to make some adjustments to the schedule after learning a week ago the Wenatchee Wild would be leaving the league when its owner purchased the WHL Winnipeg Ice and announced plans to relocate the team in Wenatchee.

Twenty-two of the Warriors 26 home dates will be played on weekends with 10 each on Friday and Saturday nights and two on Sunday afternoon.

There will be two Wednesday night games, one on a Tuesday plus a Monday matinee on Family Day, Feb. 19.

The Vees, Merritt and Salmon Arm will all make four visits to Royal LePage Place this coming season. Fans will see Trail and Cranbrook three times each with Vernon and Prince George making two trips each.

This year's schedule, as opposed to some in previous seasons, does not feature any lengthy homestands or road trips.

The longest homestand is four games from Jan. 5 to 14 while the longest stretch of games away from RLP is also four games from Feb. 2 to 10.

The regular season concludes March 31 with playoffs set to start April 5

Training camp is scheduled to open Sept. 1.

The pre season schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.