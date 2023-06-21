217238
BCHL  

West Kelowna Warriors acquire forward in three-player swap

Warriors acquire forward

- | Story: 432992

The West Kelowna Warriors have completed a three-player swap with the Power River Kings.

The Warriors acquired 19-year-old forward Trent Wilson from the Kings in exchange for a pair of forwards, 19-year-old Kailus Green and 18-year-old Matthew Lee.

Wilson has played 83 games in the BCHL over the past two seasons, all with the Surrey Eagles, amassing 14 goals and 19 assists over that span.

He was acquired by the Kings at the beginning of the month to complete an earlier trade between the two teams.

"First, we want to thank Kailus and Matthew for their contributions to the Warriors last season," said Warriors head coach and general manager Simon Ferguson,

"Our goal this summer was to only make moves that we feel will help us win hockey games. Trent is a player who our staff watched throughout the last two season and we feel he can help push us to the next level."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


199702


Hockey Links



214103



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


215651



216641
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada