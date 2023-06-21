West Kelowna Warriors acquire forward in three-player swap

Photo: Ethan Cairns

The West Kelowna Warriors have completed a three-player swap with the Power River Kings.

The Warriors acquired 19-year-old forward Trent Wilson from the Kings in exchange for a pair of forwards, 19-year-old Kailus Green and 18-year-old Matthew Lee.

Wilson has played 83 games in the BCHL over the past two seasons, all with the Surrey Eagles, amassing 14 goals and 19 assists over that span.

He was acquired by the Kings at the beginning of the month to complete an earlier trade between the two teams.

"First, we want to thank Kailus and Matthew for their contributions to the Warriors last season," said Warriors head coach and general manager Simon Ferguson,

"Our goal this summer was to only make moves that we feel will help us win hockey games. Trent is a player who our staff watched throughout the last two season and we feel he can help push us to the next level."