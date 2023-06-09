BCHL board approves sale of the Langley Rivermen

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League board of governors has unanimously approved the sale of the Langley Rivermen to local businessmen Dana Matheson and Jamie Schreder.

Matheson and Schreder will take over operations of the team immediately, after purchasing the franchise from outgoing owner John Henderson.

"We are extremely motivated to engage both the residents of Langley and the business community to generate fresh interest in the club," said Matheson, who has a longstanding history with the community, both as a successful entrepreneur and as a supporter of local sports and community organizations.

"We're excited to serve our community with experience-driven entertainment and elite-level hockey," said Schreder, an entrepreneur with prominent real estate brokerages in the area. "I am both thrilled and honoured to be part of this incredible journey. I strongly believe that our combined passion for hockey, commitment to our community and business experience will usher in a new era of success for the Langley Rivermen."

The Rivermen franchise has been in Langley since the 2006-07 season and has been under the ownership of the Henderson family since the 2011-12 campaign.

The franchise won its first Ron Boileau Trophy as the BCHL’s top regular season team in 2013-14 and made it to the third round of the postseason for the first time in 2021-22.

“After 13 years of being a proud member of the BC Hockey League with the Langley Rivermen, I have decided to become a hockey fan rather than an owner,” said Henderson. “In leaving, I am certain the league is headed in the right direction and the current staff have the professional capability of making the league much stronger in the future. Over the last 13 years, we have made many friends in Langley and have been proud of our community development.”

The Rivermen will continue to operate out of George Preston Arena in the south Langley region.

“Our board is thrilled to welcome Dana and Jamie as the new owners of the Langley Rivermen,” said Graham Fraser, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors. “Their business acumen and deep roots in the community will be a huge asset going forward and will help take the franchise to new heights.”

“The league would also like to thank John Henderson and his family for being an integral part of the BCHL for over a decade. John was an important voice on our board and the head of the league’s Finance Committee. We wish him all the best going forward.”