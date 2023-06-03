Penticton Vees announce trio of goaltenders and brothers joining team for next season

Photo: Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada Images Andrew Ness, one of incoming Vees' goaltending class, was a member of Team Canada West's roster at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge

The Penticton Vees have announced a new group of players committed to the team for the 2023-24 season, adding five news faces to their rosters.

Joining the team are goaltenders, Will Ingemann (’05), Andrew Ness (’04), and Sharky Nowek (’06), alongside forwards and brothers, Connor and Ryan MacPherson.

“Our goaltending has always been a focal point of our success. What our list of goalies have done in the NCAA is what attracts the next crop, and this year is no different,” Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach, Fred Harbinson said in a news release.

“Andrew and Will along with our third goalie, Sharky Nowek, will provide us once again with goaltending that can win hockey games and championships.”

Ingemann, comes to Penticton after a standout senior season at Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minnesota. Ingemann was named the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, the first goalie ever to win the award in its 38-year history.

Ness, 19, played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons this past season and was a member of Team Canada West’s roster at the 2022 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge.

“The Vees have a great program and it’s exciting to get to be a part of that next season. I look forward to getting to Penticton for camp and making a good first impression,” Ness said.

Penticton’s Sharky Nowek joins the Vees as the team’s third goaltender. The 16-year-old spent the 2022-23 season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy’s U18 Prep team.

The Vees are also excited for the MacPherson brothers, seeing some great siblings combinations over the years

"The MacPherson twins fit that mold and play the game with the passion that is required to win championships,” Harbinson added.

The twins, who hail from Windsor, ON, played the last two seasons with the Leamington Flyers in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). The brothers helped the Flyers secure their first ever GOJHL Sutherland Cup championship in May.

Connor was named the GOJHL Western Most Valuable Player (MVP) and was named to the GOJHL Western All-Star Team.

Ryan was named the GOJHL Western Top Defensive Forward this past season.

The twin’s standout seasons have generated NHL Draft buzz. Both are included in NHL Central Scouting’s Final NHL Draft rankings for the 2023 NHL Draft. Connor is ranked 128th among North American Skaters and Ryan is ranked 211th.

The brothers have already landed commitments to the University of New Hampshire.

The Vees organization would like to welcome the news players and their families to Penticton and the South Okanagan.