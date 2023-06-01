West Kelowna Warriors ink two European players as BCHL enters new era

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors made history Thursday announcing the signing of the first European players in team history.

The BCHL team made the announcement Thursday, the same day the league began operating under its own set of rules.

Those include an allowance for two European players per team.

The Warriors announced the addition of four players Thursday including Swedish forward Viggo Nordström and Norwegian forward Johannes Løkkeberg.

Nordström, entering his 20-year-old season, spent the last two seasons with the under-20 junior team in the Lulea Hockey Federation.

In 43 games last season he put up 16 goals and 32 assists. He served as team captain last season.

He's committed to Bowling Green for the 2024-2025 season.

“I felt pretty early that West Kelowna was the place for me to play this season," said Nordström,

“I think it is a great opportunity for me to develop with help from the coaching staff and playing for a winning team. I think the BCHL should fit my playing style as well which made my decision easy.”

Løkkeberg, 19, played three seasons with Mora IK in the U-20 Swedish Nationell League. In 45 games last season, he amassed 12 goals and 24 assists.

He also had one assist in five games at the 2023 World Junior Division 1A championship, helping Norway to promotion into the main pool of the World Junior Championships.

The Warriors also announced the signing of forwards Callum Hughes (17) and Caden Kemkaran-Humble (18).

Hughes, a New Jersey native, spent last season at Mount St. Charles Academy, scoring 14 goals and 42 assists in 39 games.

Kemkaran-Humble, with the U-18 Calgary Buffaloes in the Alberta Elite Hockey League. Last season, the 6'5, 181 pounder collected 17 goals and 21 assists in 33 games.

All four are expected to arrive in West Kelowna in time for the start of training camp Sept. 1.