Penticton Vees announce former player joining staff as assistant coach

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees announced a new coach joining their staff on Wednesday whose very familiar with the team.

Mark MacMillan, who played for his hometown Vees team in 2010-11 has been hired as an assistant coach.

The Vees also announced Steve Cawley will be stepping away from the bench and transitioning into a senior management position, as the team’s assistant general manager & director of scouting.

“I am very excited to have Mark join our staff, as he checked all the boxes of what I was looking for in this position,” Vees’ president, general manager & head coach Fred Harbinson said in a press release.

“As an alum Mark will be able to relate to our players as he utilized the BCHL as a platform to develop, be drafted to the NHL, and move on to the NCAA and pro hockey. The development of our players from September to May has always been a cornerstone of our success year after year. His addition will ensure this trend continues.”

MacMillan joins the Vees after spending the last year and a half as general manager & dead coach of the Summerland Steam in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). He played two seasons in the BCHL, with one season with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

“Having played for the Vees and watching the success the organization has had over the years, I am very excited to join the coaching staff,” MacMillan said. “I am looking forward to sharing my experiences both as a player and a coach with our team to aid in their development as players and people.”

MacMillan made the transition behind the bench when he was hired to lead the Summerland Steam in October 2021. There the team earned back-to-back playoff appearances in his two seasons in the KIJHL.

The Vees organization said they are excited to welcome MacMillan and his family back into the fold.