Overtime will be extended five minutes beginning next season

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League is making changes to the way it decides games in overtime.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 season, three-on-three overtime will be extended to 10 minutes.

Presently, overtime is just five minutes with games going to a shootout if a winner isn't declared during the extra period.

The league says the change is being made in an attempt to limit the number of games requiring a shootout.

Under the previous five-minute overtime format, the league says 41.5 per cent of games required a shootout.

The change to the overtime format was the only rule change to come out of the recently concluded annual general meeting.

The big off-ice news announced previously is a shift in roles for Chris Hebb.

Hebb is moving into the role of Chief Executive Officer with a focus on the future of the BCHL through "big picture opportunities and alliances."

Steven Cocker will fill the role of commissioner previously held by Hebb, managing league operations.