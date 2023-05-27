214563
Penticton Vees forward announces commitment to Minnesota State University, heads to NCAA Division l

Another member of the Penticton Vees has secured a spot in the NCAA Division l, announcing he's headed to Minnesota State University for the 2023-24 season.

The team shared the announcement on Saturday as Brett Moravec (’03) finished off his two seasons in Penticton. Moravec won back-to-back British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) Fred Page Cup championships.

This season, the 20-year-old earned 57 points (29G-28A) in 54 regular season games. Moravec was fourth on the team in goals. In 103 career regular-season games, the Vees said he managed to amass 51 goals and 98 points.

Moravec also tallies 29 points (13G-16A) in 34 career playoff games.

Originally hailing from Airdrie, AB, he is one of 19 players on the Vees’ roster from the 2022-23 season to have secured an NCAA Division l commitment.

Moravec was originally committed to Wisconsin but now joins the Mavericks under new Head Coach, Luke Strand.

