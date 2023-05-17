Penticton Vees are back-to-back BCHL Champions

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees are champions once again.

After an incredible season and an unstoppable playoff run, the Vees put the cherry on top Wednesday night by winning their fourth consecutive game in the BCHL Championships final series against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Vees won the game 4-1, sweeping the series four games to none against the Bulldogs and earning the Fred Page Cup.

Throughout the playoffs, the Vees only lost one game, against Salmon Arm.

This is the second year in a row that the Vees will be bringing home the Fred Page Cup.

One member of the Vees suffered a serious injury in the first period of Wednesday's game, resulting in a penalty against the Bulldogs.

Vees forward Spencer Smith had to leave the game to receive medical attention.

The Vees subsequently shared on social media that he is doing well at the Port Alberni hospital and is in good spirits.