Penticton Vees one victory away from winning BCHL Championships

Vees a win away from cup

The Penticton Vees are now just one win away from being the BCHL champions for the second season in a row.

On Tuesday night, the Vees beat the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 6-3 in game three of the final, on Bulldogs home ice.

GAME STATS

  • Final Score: 6-3, Vees

  • Shots: 42-31

Vees Scoring: Vees PP: 2/3, Vees PK: 3/3


Three Stars:

  • Josh Nadeau
  • Aydar Suniev
  • Brady McIsaac

The Vees lead the best of seven series 3-0. Game Four is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, during which the Vees could potentially walk away with the Fred Page Cup.

Options to listen or watch live can be found here.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts




