Penticton Vees one victory away from winning BCHL Championships

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography File photo of an earlier Vees victory in the 2022/23 season.

The Penticton Vees are now just one win away from being the BCHL champions for the second season in a row.

On Tuesday night, the Vees beat the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 6-3 in game three of the final, on Bulldogs home ice.

GAME STATS

Final Score: 6-3, Vees

Shots: 42-31

Vees Scoring: Vees PP: 2/3, Vees PK: 3/3



Three Stars:

Josh Nadeau

Aydar Suniev

Brady McIsaac

The Vees lead the best of seven series 3-0. Game Four is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, during which the Vees could potentially walk away with the Fred Page Cup.

Options to listen or watch live can be found here.