BCHL looking into coach conduct after 'incident' at recent Penticton Vees playoff game

Photo: Cherie Morgan

The Penticton Vees' playoff win Saturday night evidently rubbed the rival Alberni Bulldogs coach the wrong way, leading to a BCHL investigation.

According to Fraser Rodgers, voice of the Vees broadcasts and vice president of business operations, there was an "incident" involving Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin at the game.

The Vees won Saturday's game 4-3, making their lead in the Fred Page Cup Final series 2-0 heading into the next game Tuesday in Port Alberni.

Rodgers alleged that following the game, apparently in anger, Martin took down the Vees' media banner from the Hockey TV booth at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Rodgers said on air during the post-game show that he would "send them an invoice" for a new one.

Rodgers could not provide further details at this time, as the matter was turned over to the BCHL office for further investigation.

The Vees and Bulldogs hit the ice again at 7 p.m. Tuesday.