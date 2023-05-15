214534
214910
BCHL  

BCHL looking into coach conduct after 'incident' at recent Penticton Vees playoff game

Investigation post Vees game

- | Story: 426848

The Penticton Vees' playoff win Saturday night evidently rubbed the rival Alberni Bulldogs coach the wrong way, leading to a BCHL investigation.

According to Fraser Rodgers, voice of the Vees broadcasts and vice president of business operations, there was an "incident" involving Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin at the game.

The Vees won Saturday's game 4-3, making their lead in the Fred Page Cup Final series 2-0 heading into the next game Tuesday in Port Alberni.

Rodgers alleged that following the game, apparently in anger, Martin took down the Vees' media banner from the Hockey TV booth at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Rodgers said on air during the post-game show that he would "send them an invoice" for a new one.

Rodgers could not provide further details at this time, as the matter was turned over to the BCHL office for further investigation.

The Vees and Bulldogs hit the ice again at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts




Hockey Links



214264



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


213221



213585
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada