Penticton Vees lead the best-of-seven Fred Page Cup after winning 4-3 over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees stood strong in their first match-up with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday at the SOEC, with a 4-3 win.

The Vees lead the best-of-seven Fred Page Cup 1-0.

The game started with Nic DeGraves scoring just 35 seconds in to put the Vees up 1-0. DeGraves scored his after getting a pass from Aydar Suniev came to him in front of the net for the one-timer.

Nicholas Beneteau tied it late in the first for the Bulldogs, as he scored on his own rebound at 15:32 to even the game up 1-1.

The Vees scored three times in the second period leading 4-2 after 40 minutes. Josh Nadeau made it 2-1 with his power-play goal two minutes in on a pass from his younger brother.

Mason Poolman put Penticton up 3-1 as he scored from the circle, picking the far corner of the net with his shot sliding over Campbell Arnold on the blocker side.

After Alberni Valley’s Matthew Maltais made it 3-2, Thomas Pichette got the Vees their two-goal lead when he buried a rebound. Cal Arnott’s shot was kicked out, but it went right to Pichette, who roofed it over Arnold.

Then Beneteau scored his second of the game to cut the Vees’ lead to one. Beneteau took the puck behind the Penticton net and threw it out front off of Luca Di Pasquo’s stick.

Alberni Valley pulled their goalie inside the final minute, but the Vees held their one goal lead.

The Vees' next game against Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Saturday night, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.