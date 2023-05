Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees' epic winning streak was ended by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Wednesday night.

The Vees lost 3-2 in overtime, meaning their best-of-seven Interior Conference series is now at 3-1.

Game stats:

Final Score: 3-2, Silverbacks (OT)

Shots: 36-35, Silverbacks

Vees Scoring: Arnott, Suniev (PP)

Vees PP: 1/2

Vees PK: 2/2



Three Stars:

Isaac Lambert (SA) Ethan Ullrick (SA) Matthew Tovell (SA)

The Vees hit the ice again in Salmon Arm May 5 at 7 p.m.