Penticton Vees earn another win in overtime with their battle against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Photo: Contributed

On Tuesday night at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, the Penticton Vees came from behind to beat the Silverbacks 3-2 in game three of the Interior Conference Finals.

The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 3-0, with game four set for Wednesday night.

The game began scoreless first period, with the Vees being the first to throw a goal on the board when Josh Nadeau tipped in his brother Bradly’s pass to give the team a lead.

Salmon Arm responded by scoring two quick goals, three minutes apart, to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. Maddux Martin tied the game 1-1 near the end of the second, with Ethan Ullrick scoring on a Silverbacks' power play with 60 seconds left in the period.

The Vees trailed in the third period but tied the game inside the final minute of regulation thanks to Bradly Nadeau.

Pichette scored the game-winner 4:22 into the first overtime period, taking Owen Simpson’s point shot that just dribbled through the arm of Salmon Arm goaltender Matthew Tovell and sat in the crease for Pichette to poke home for the dramatic win.

The Vees face the Silverbacks in their next game on Wednesday night, with the puck drop at 6 p.m. at Salmon Arm.