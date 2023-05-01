213680
Penticton Vees continue hot streak, taking 2-0 lead in conference finals

The Nadeau brothers were the superstars behind the Penticton Vees' second win in Game Two of the Interior Conference Final Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Bradly and Josh Nadeau scored a combined four goals and eight points in the 6-2 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, giving the Vees a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Vees have yet to lose in this year's BCHL playoffs. Bradly was named the first star and his older brother Josh was the second star of this latest game.

Penticton has now won 40-straight home games dating back to April 1, 2022. Bradly Nadeau has recorded at least a point in all 10 of the Vees’ playoff games, and Josh Nadeau was the only Vee to pick up a point in all seven games against Salmon Arm this season.

The next game is Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. in Salmon Arm, as the Vees continue their quest to take home their second consecutive Fred Page Cup.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts




