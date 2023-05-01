Penticton Vees continue hot streak, taking 2-0 lead in conference finals

Photo: Contributed

The Nadeau brothers were the superstars behind the Penticton Vees' second win in Game Two of the Interior Conference Final Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Bradly and Josh Nadeau scored a combined four goals and eight points in the 6-2 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, giving the Vees a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Vees have yet to lose in this year's BCHL playoffs. Bradly was named the first star and his older brother Josh was the second star of this latest game.

Penticton has now won 40-straight home games dating back to April 1, 2022. Bradly Nadeau has recorded at least a point in all 10 of the Vees’ playoff games, and Josh Nadeau was the only Vee to pick up a point in all seven games against Salmon Arm this season.

The next game is Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. in Salmon Arm, as the Vees continue their quest to take home their second consecutive Fred Page Cup.