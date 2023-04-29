Vees dominate in first Interior Conference Final game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees had a strong start when they opened the Interior Conference Final against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday at the SOEC. The Vees' 5-1 victory has them lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Penticton scored twice in the first five and a half minutes, with Dovar Tinling opening the scoring on the power play. Soon Pichette followed with a shorthanded goal to put the Vees up 2-0.

Bradly Nadeau stretched the lead to 3-0 early in the second period, with a great pass by Tinling at 4:47. Tinling had taken the puck around the net before finding an open Nadeau in front for the one-timer.

After Salmon Arm scored a minute and a half into the third to cut the Vees lead to 3-1, Penticton responded with two more goals.

Aydar Suniev extended the Vees lead first from the right wing with a one-timer shot. Pichette jumped into the play and threw a perfect cross-ice pass over to Suniev.

Suniev then set up Josh Nadeau on the power play to put Penticton up 5-1 halfway through the third. Nadeau’s shot would make the final score.

The Vees' next game in round 3, game 2 is on Saturday night, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.