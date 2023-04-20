Penticton Vees dominate in games against Wenatchee Wild, set to head to Interior Conference Final

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees will once again be off to the Interior Conference Final, after their 5-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild in game four at the Town Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

Penticton swept the best-of-seven Interior Conference Semi-Final series.

The Vees wasted little time getting their name on the board, with Bradly Nadeau scoring just 21 seconds into the first period. Nadeau scored on a rebound off the goalie’s pad after Frank Djurasevic fired the puck to the net from the boards.

Penticton’s lead was doubled late in the opening frame when Josh Nadeau grabbed a pass from his brother Bradly Nadeau out of the corner and scored inside the face-off circle.

Hiroki Gojsic stretched the Vees lead to 3-0 early in the second period when he picked off the puck out front and forced his shot past the goalie’s arm.

Brett Moravec's shorthanded goal extended the lead to 4-0 midway through the second when he and Nic Degraves charged into the Wild zone. Moravec grabbed the puck, held off the defender, and finished the rush by shooting the puck under the pad of Wenatchee goalie Andy Vlaha.

Wenatchee’s Mario Gasparini spoiled the Vees’ shutout run in the third period, with his goal making the score 4-1. That came with the goaltender pulled for the six-on-five.

The Vees finished off their game and the Semi-Final series with Josh Nadeau’s second goal of the game into an empty net with just four seconds left on the clock.

The Vees move onto round three, Game one on Friday, April 28 with the puck drop at 7 p.m. Penticton awaits to play the winner of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks – Vernon Vipers series.