Penticton Vees hot streak setting them up for advancing to the BCHL Interior Conference Final,

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees are just one win away from advancing to the Interior Conference Final, after their 3-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild Tuesday night at the Town Toyota Center.

The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

The first period held all the scoring for the Vees, with Spencer Smith, Josh Nadeau, and Nic DeGraves getting on the board for Penticton before the midway mark.

Smith’s goal was just three and a half minutes into the game, on the Vees’ first shot. Nadeau quickly followed that up when he tipped in Joshua Niedermayer’s point shot to double the Vees’ lead.

DeGraves extended the Vees’ lead to 3-0 when he banked the puck off a Wenatchee skate.

Cade Littler scored the Wild’s only goal with nine seconds left in the first period.

Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo held his own against the Wild, stopping 32 of 33 shots, including all 22 he faced over the final 40 minutes.

The Wild pulled their goalie with three minutes left in regulation, but Penticton held on to put Wenatchee on the brink of elimination.

The Vees face off against the Wild for Round 2, Game 4 on Wednesday night, with the puck drop at 6 p.m.