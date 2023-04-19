210983
Penticton Vees hot streak setting them up for advancing to the BCHL Interior Conference Final,

Vees continue on hot streak

The Penticton Vees are just one win away from advancing to the Interior Conference Final, after their 3-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild Tuesday night at the Town Toyota Center.

The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

The first period held all the scoring for the Vees, with Spencer Smith, Josh Nadeau, and Nic DeGraves getting on the board for Penticton before the midway mark.

Smith’s goal was just three and a half minutes into the game, on the Vees’ first shot. Nadeau quickly followed that up when he tipped in Joshua Niedermayer’s point shot to double the Vees’ lead.

DeGraves extended the Vees’ lead to 3-0 when he banked the puck off a Wenatchee skate.

Cade Littler scored the Wild’s only goal with nine seconds left in the first period.

Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo held his own against the Wild, stopping 32 of 33 shots, including all 22 he faced over the final 40 minutes.

The Wild pulled their goalie with three minutes left in regulation, but Penticton held on to put Wenatchee on the brink of elimination.

The Vees face off against the Wild for Round 2, Game 4 on Wednesday night, with the puck drop at 6 p.m.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts




