Penticton Vees continue winning streak with 2-0 series lead

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees now have a 2-0 series lead in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Semi-Final against the Wenatchee Wild after a decisive win over the weekend.

By the end of the game, the score was 7-0 for the Vees, earning goaltender Luca Di Pasquo his first shut of the BCHL playoffs, with 22 saves.



Bradly Nadeau is the only Vees’ player to record at least one point in every playoff game thus far. Nadeau has points in 20 of his last 21 games going back to the regular season. In those 21 games he has amassed 54 points.



Penticton has now won 21-straight games dating back to February 10, and the Vees have won 38 in a row at home going back to April 1, 2022.

The defending Fred Page Cup champions are looking to make it two years in a row with this playoff campaign.

The three stars Saturday:

1) Josh Niedermayer

2) Luca Di Pasquo

3) Aydar Suniev

The Vees are back on the ice for game three of the series in Wenatchee Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m.