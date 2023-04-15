Penticton Vees keep win streak going in second round of BCHL Playoffs

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

It was another win in the bag for the Penticton Vees' first game in round two of the BCHL Playoffs, defeating the Wenatchee Wild 3-1 at the SOEC on Friday night.

The Vees' win streak is running at 20 games and counting dating back to the regular season.

The first period yielded no goals for either team, with the Wild going ahead 1-0 midway through the second on a power-play goal by Parker Murray.

The Vees responded also with a power play goal from Dovar Tinling to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining in the middle period.

Bradly Nadeau scored midway through the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock, when his older brother Josh passed him the puck on the odd-man rush.

Spencer Smith sealed the win with his empty-net goal with 52 seconds left in the final.

Both goaltenders were sharp. Luca Di Pasquo improved to 5-0 in the BCHL Playoffs with his 22-save performance. Wenatchee’s Andy Vlaha stopped 41 of 43 shots fired his way.

The Vees' next game for round 2 game 2 is on Saturday night, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.