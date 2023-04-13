211322
6 Penticton Vees named to BCHL all-star teams

The Penticton Vees players are representing their team well, with six players being named to the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) year-end all-star teams for the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday.

Forwards Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, and Aydar Suniev, and goaltender Luca Di Pasquo were named First-Team All-Stars. Defenceman Ryan Hopkins was named a Second-Team All-Star, and Suniev was also named to the All-Rookie Team.

All teams feature three forwards, two defencemen, and one goalie. The all-stars were determined after a vote was conducted with all 18 team broadcasters.

First-Team All-Stars

  • F Bradly Nadeau
  • F Josh Nadeau
  • F Aydar Suniev
  • D Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack)
  • D Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo)
  • G Luca Di Pasquo

Second-Team All-Stars

  • F Kai Daniels (Nanaimo)
  • F Ean Somoza (Wenatchee)
  • F Jake Bongo (Surrey)
  • D Ryan Hopkins
  • D Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook)
  • G Eli Pulver (Surrey)

All-Rookie Team

  • F Aydar Suniev
  • F Micah Berger (Wenatchee)
  • F Aaron Schwartz (Surrey)
  • D Hoyt Stanley (Victoria)
  • D Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam)
  • G Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria)

The BCHL’s year-end individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 26, between the seoc nd and third rounds of the BCHL Playoffs.

Tickets for games 1 and 2 of the Vees Second Round series against the Wenatchee Wild are available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com

