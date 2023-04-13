6 Penticton Vees named to BCHL all-star teams

The Penticton Vees players are representing their team well, with six players being named to the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) year-end all-star teams for the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday.
Forwards Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, and Aydar Suniev, and goaltender Luca Di Pasquo were named First-Team All-Stars. Defenceman Ryan Hopkins was named a Second-Team All-Star, and Suniev was also named to the All-Rookie Team.
All teams feature three forwards, two defencemen, and one goalie. The all-stars were determined after a vote was conducted with all 18 team broadcasters.
First-Team All-Stars
- F Bradly Nadeau
- F Josh Nadeau
- F Aydar Suniev
- D Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack)
- D Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo)
- G Luca Di Pasquo
Second-Team All-Stars
- F Kai Daniels (Nanaimo)
- F Ean Somoza (Wenatchee)
- F Jake Bongo (Surrey)
- D Ryan Hopkins
- D Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook)
- G Eli Pulver (Surrey)
All-Rookie Team
- F Aydar Suniev
- F Micah Berger (Wenatchee)
- F Aaron Schwartz (Surrey)
- D Hoyt Stanley (Victoria)
- D Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam)
- G Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria)
The BCHL’s year-end individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 26, between the seoc nd and third rounds of the BCHL Playoffs.
