6 Penticton Vees named to BCHL all-star teams

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees players are representing their team well, with six players being named to the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) year-end all-star teams for the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday.

Forwards Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, and Aydar Suniev, and goaltender Luca Di Pasquo were named First-Team All-Stars. Defenceman Ryan Hopkins was named a Second-Team All-Star, and Suniev was also named to the All-Rookie Team.

All teams feature three forwards, two defencemen, and one goalie. The all-stars were determined after a vote was conducted with all 18 team broadcasters.

First-Team All-Stars

F Bradly Nadeau

F Josh Nadeau

F Aydar Suniev

D Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack)

D Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo)

G Luca Di Pasquo

Second-Team All-Stars

F Kai Daniels (Nanaimo)

F Ean Somoza (Wenatchee)

F Jake Bongo (Surrey)

D Ryan Hopkins

D Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook)

G Eli Pulver (Surrey)

All-Rookie Team

F Aydar Suniev

F Micah Berger (Wenatchee)

F Aaron Schwartz (Surrey)

D Hoyt Stanley (Victoria)

D Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam)

G Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria)

The BCHL’s year-end individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 26, between the seoc nd and third rounds of the BCHL Playoffs.

Tickets for games 1 and 2 of the Vees Second Round series against the Wenatchee Wild are available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com