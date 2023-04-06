Penticton Vees off to second round of playoffs after four straight wins over Trail Smoke Eaters

Photo: Jennifer Small

The Penticton Vees swept their first round of the BCHL Playoffs after a 5-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters in game four of their Interior Conference Quarterfinal series on Wednesday night.

The game was in a deadlock 0-0 before Penticton opened the scoring late in the second period, after Dovar Tinling poked in a rebound from the crease off of Bradly Nadeau’s one-timer.

The Vees’ used a power play to double the lead just over a minute later, when Josh Nadeau scored his first of two in the game to put Penticton up 2-0.

Trail responded with a goal by Adam Marshall with 65 seconds left in the second period, when his one-timer shot found the back of the net to make it 2-1.

The Vees extended their lead once again in the third period.

Josh Nadeau scored his second of the game nearly eight minutes into the final frame, taking a set up from his younger brother Bradly on an odd-man rush to make it 3-1.

The Vees' last two goals came in the final five minutes, with Owen Simpson scoring his first of the playoffs to put Penticton up 4-1. Aydar Suniev passed to Simpson for his second goal, where he slid it in the slot with a one-handed drop pass. Simpson hit the empty net with 31 seconds to go, making the final score 5-1.

Marshall scored Trail’s only goal, as the Smoke Eaters fell in the first round to Penticton for the second consecutive season. Trail goaltender Keegan Maddocks turned aside 48 of 52 shots fired at him.

“[Keegan] Maddocks was certainly outstanding in net and was a big difference maker for them tonight,” Vees’ Assistant Coach Steve Cawley said in the game news release. “Overall, the way we played is the way you want to play a road playoff game.”

Penticton has won 19 games in a row dating back to Feb. 10 and have won 20-straight playoff games going back to April 1, 2022.

The Vees enter their round two playoff games starting next Friday, April 14, with puck drop at 7 p.m. The team they will face is yet to be determined.