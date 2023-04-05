211001
Vernon Vipers evened their quarter-final series with a 7-0 shellacking of the Warriors Wednesday

Vipers, Warriors all square

The West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers will need at least six games to decide their first round BC Hockey League series.

The Vipers evened the bet-of-seven Wednesday, dismantling the Warriors 7-0 at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon, as they did in game three the night before, struck early.

The difference, they didn't stop there.

The Vipers notched goals six second apart just shut shy of the eight minute mark to extend the lead to 3-0 and they didn't look back.

Those were the quickest two goals the Warriors have ever given up, regular, or post season.

Lee Parks scored his sixth of the series 11 seconds into the second to dispel any doubt of a comeback.

Connor Welsh, Dylan Compton, Hank Cleaves, Griffin Barr, Reagan Milburn and Max Borovinski also scored for the Vipers.

Ethan David turned away all 28 shots he faced to earn the shutout.

The Warriros did have some chances to get back in it getting the first five power play chances but were unable to solve David.

Game five in the series in back at Royal LePage Place Friday night with game six set for Kal Tire Place Sunday.

A seventh game, if needed, would be back in West Kelowna next Tuesday.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


