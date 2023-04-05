Penticton Vees continue to dominate in first round of BCHL playoffs

Photo: Jennifer Small

The Penticton Vees are closer to advancing to the second round of the BCHL Playoffs undefeated, after their 7-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Tuesday, in game three of their Interior Conference Quarterfinals.

Thomas Pichette opened the scoring on the Vees’ power play, putting Penticton ahead 1-0 seven minutes into the first period by getting it past the goalie’s block.

Aydar Suniev doubled the Vees’ lead midway through the first with a three-way passing play.

The Vees’ lead was extended early in the second period when Bradly Nadeau took a power-play goal making it 3-0 at 1:48.

Trail’s Nicholas Remissong got the Smoke Eaters on the scoreboard midway through the second, but Penticton answered back with a goal thanks to Pichette scoring seconds later to make it 4-1.

Another power-play goal came from Trail with 33 seconds left in the middle frame to bring the Vees lead down to 4-2, heading into the third period.

The Vees put the game out of reach in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals. Djurasevic scored his first of the playoffs 70 seconds into the final frame, while Moravec extended the Vees’ lead to 6-2 after he tipped in a pass at 4:43.

Pichette finished off the scoring with his hat-trick goal with just 21 seconds left in the game.

The Vees' next game against Trial takes place on Wednesday night, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.