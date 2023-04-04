Dylan Brooks scored twice as the Warriors upended Vernon 5-2 Tuesday

Photo: Twitter

The West Kelowna Warriors have regained home ice advantage in their best-of-seven first round BCHL series with the rival Vernon Vipers.

With the series shifting to Vernon deadlocked at a game apiece, it was the Warriors who won the all important third game in convincing fashion.

They spotted the Vipers an early 1-0 lead, roaring back with five straight in a 5-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

The fans at Kal Tire Place had barely has a chance to take their seats when Lee Parks notched his fourth of the series just 35 seconds in to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

But, three goals in a span of four minutes in the latter half of the first sent the Warriors on their way.

Dylan Brooks with his first of two on the night tied it before the red hot Chris Duclair and Michael Salandra with what proved to be the game winner of a power play put the Warriors up for good, 3-1.

Brooks again just 26 seconds into the second and Jaiden Moriello four minutes later on another power play rounded out the Warriors scoring.

Parks gave the Vipers some hope with his second late in the second, but they were unable to solve Cayden Hamming the rest of the way.

Brooks and Duclair each had a an assist to go along with their goals while Brennan Nelson and Isaiah Norlin had two assists each.

The Warriors were able to shut down the Vipers for much of the game, allowing just 17 shots including six during the final period.

The game marked the return of forward Felix Caron to the Warriors lineup. The speedy forward has not played since suffering an upper body injury January 27.

Game four in the series is set for Kal Tire Place Wednesday with game five back at Royal LePage Place Friday night.