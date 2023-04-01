Penticton Vees dominate in their first playoff game against the Trail Smoke Eaters

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees opened the 2023 BCHL Playoffs with a big victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night at the SOEC.

The Vees' first best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarterfinal game started off with Dovar Tinling scoring the first goal of the playoffs two minutes into the game and shorthanded. Tinling raced down the puck and scored on a partial breakaway to put the Vees up.

Bradly Nadeau followed with two more goals in the opening frame, getting Penticton to a 3-1 lead heading into the second.

Trail’s Ethan Mann made it 3-2 48 seconds into the second period on a Smoke Eaters’ power play, but the Vees responded with two goals in the back half of the period.

Nadeau scored his hat-trick goal nine minutes into the middle frame, followed by Moravec scoring his first of the game with 65 seconds left in the second to put the home team up 5-2.

Earning his fourth goal of the game in the third period, Nadeau scored on Trail two minutes into the frame on a great pass from his older brother that made it 6-2.

Moravec and Spencer Smith scored in the final two and a half minutes of the third to put the Vees lead way ahead, with a final score of 8-2.

This win pushes the Vees' home-ice win streak to 35 games dating back to the 2022 playoffs.

Game two against Trails in on Saturday night, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.